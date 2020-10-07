Oval -- Gloria Loretta (Young) Landon, age 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 1, 2020. One moment she was here on Earth, the next, she was beholding the glory of her heavenly Father.

Known as “Grammy” to her family, was also was called the “original peanut butter kid” who never met a stranger. Although she lived in Chattanooga, Tennessee for the last six years, she would happily tell you that she was from Oval, Pennsylvania. She was extremely proud of her home and the life she created with her husband of 43 years, Nathan Larue Landon.

Gloria grew up in nearby Williamsport and graduated from Williamsport High School. As a young girl, she enjoyed her dog Bambi and also participated in choir and organized dance, which even later in life was never far from her heart. After graduating, Gloria was employed by Heiny General Tire where she met her husband, Nathan. She later worked for Sylvania and completed her working career at Northern Central Bank. She was a proud mother to three beautiful children. Taking her children to church was always a priority to her and she taught weekly Sunday school classes for many decades.

Some of her favorite hobbies included: collecting recipes, sewing, shopping, and reading. Gloria placed a high value on family togetherness and loved to capture memories with her camera. She also believed that a cup of hot tea with a cookie was always a good idea and could really hold her own in a game of Skip-Bo.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Nathan, her sister, Shirley and her parents, Joseph and Dorothy Young.

Gloria leaves behind two daughters, Kathy E. Rupp (Richard) of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sherrie A. Tyson (Alan) of Moscow, Pennsylvania; and a son, Brent E. Landon, (Mary) of Bel Air, Maryland, as well as nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St, Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania. Interment will be at the Oval Cemetery at 3 p.m. with the Pastor Tom Henderson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be gratefully received at ourgrace.church/giving. Choose “GreaterGrace” to assist in the rebuilding of the church campus which was completely destroyed by the April 2020 tornados and was Gloria’s home church while she lived in Chattanooga.

The family also wishes to express their gratitude to Chattanooga Hospice for their excellent care of mom and family in the last week.

Please share your memories and condolences with Gloria’s family at www.rearickcarpenter.com.