North Bend, Pa. — Gloria Jean (Hritzko) Winkelman passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Gatehouse in Williamsport.

She was born July 21, 1943 in Renovo to Joseph and Mildred Harm Hritzko.

She was united in marriage to Richard James Mulcahy, Jr. in Massachusetts in June 1964 where she lived for over ten years.

They share three children: James (Darlene) Mulcahy of Berkley, Massachusetts, Kathleen (Bill) Duchaney of Abington, Massachusetts, Deborah (Chris) Cutter of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts; grandchildren Sarah (Steve) Messina, Alicia Cutter, Jillian Mulcahy, Ryan Cutter, Cheryl Cutter, Bridget Mulcahy, and Emily Duchaney; and great grandchild, Leo Messina

She married Frank Winkelman in 1980 and enjoyed many wonderful years together until his passing in 2003.

Gloria was a member of the North Bend United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bird watching (hummingbirds were her favorite), loving her many pets over the years, doing puzzles, taking care of stray cats, and her special place was at the beach in Massachusetts and her love of seagulls.

She was a member of The American Legion Post # 442 auxiliary in 1980 to present. Worked for almost 20 years with Ann Sanford at children’s services, at Even Start for family literacy, 12 years bartending at the American Legion, a cafeteria sub for 8 years, and from 2003-2013 worked for STEP and parent child home program.

Gloria was preceded in death by her two brothers, Joseph and Allen. She is survived by two sisters, Fif Kepler of Drury Run, Pa. and Pat Hartman of North Bend, Pa.

Graveside services for Gloria J. Winkelman will be held at the North Bend Cemetery on May 6, 2023 at 12 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in North Bend.

Memorial donations in Gloria’s name may be made to Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Road, Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gedon funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.gedonfuneralhomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Winkelman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

