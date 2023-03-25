obit flowers new size.jpg

Renovo, Pa. — Gloria J. Winkelman, 79, of Brewery Lane, Renovo, passed away March 24, 2023 at the Gatehouse Hospice in Williamsport.

She was the widow of Frank H. Winkelman.

Arrangements will be announced later by the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC. 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven.

