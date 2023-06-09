Cammal, Pa. — Gloria J. Miller, born October 28, 1946, passed away June 7, 2023 at her home in Cammal.

She was preceded in death by her husband, son, and daughter.

Surviving are her lifelong companion, son and daughter-in-law, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

