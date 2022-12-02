Williamsport, Pa. — Gloria J. (Goodrich) Esposito, 82, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

She was married to James A. Esposito, Sr., who survives. They have shared 60 years as husband and wife.

Gloria was born on July 28, 1940 in S. Williamsport and was the daughter of the late James L. and Zoe E. (Call) Goodrich. She graduated from S. Williamsport High School. Gloria was a member of the Balls Mills United Methodist Church and the Moose. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed playing solitaire.

In addition to her husband James, she is survived by three daughters; Tina L. Edwards (Michael) of S. Williamsport, Justine A. Esposito (Rick Soriano) of Dade City, Florida and Jennifer E. Looper (Eddie) of Brooksville, Florida, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one step-son; James A. Esposito, Jr. (Bonnie) of Williamsport, two step grandchildren, and two step great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers; James L. “Goodie” Goodrich, Jr. and Robert “Bob” Goodrich and three sisters; Emma Stroble, Norma Kinley, and Betty Johnson.

In keeping with Gloria’s wishes, there will be no public services.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Esposito as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.