Sugar Run -- Gloria E. Watkins, 78, of Sugar Run passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Athens Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Gloria was born June 10, 1943 in Muncy, and is the daughter of the late Harry M. and the late Martha I. (Kapp) Babb. She married Thomas W. Watkins on August 10, 1963 and they shared 58 years of marriage.

Gloria enjoyed traveling with her husband to the local casinos and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid reader, loved scrapbooking and sewing. She was very social and made friends easily, often reminiscing on her time working at The Highlands Care Center in the activity department.

She is survived by her husband; Thomas W. Watkins, Sr., son, Thomas W. (Traci) Watkins, Jr. of New Albany, daughter; Brenda E. (Steve) Beers of Sugar Run; son, Michael E. (Sharon) Watkins of New Albany; a sister, Carol (Jody) Lomison of Hughesville; 15 grandchildren named Heather, Shane, Nick, Michael Jr., Dakota, Kaitlin, Brandon, Matt, Sarah, Trinity, Colton,

Andrew, Samarrah, Maryssa and Austin; 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, March 21 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter Street, Dushore, with Pastor Ron Dyer officiating. A private family burial will follow in the Colley Cemetery. Friends may call from 12-1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

In Gloria’s memory, memorial contributions may be sent to Bradford County Humane Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

