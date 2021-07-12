Williamsport -- Gloria E. Harvey, 88, died peacefully Friday, July 9, 2021 surrounded by family at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Joseph C. Harvey who passed on February 12, 2001.

Born July 8, 1933 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Louise (Solt) Evans.

Gloria was a 1952 graduate of Williamsport High School. She was manager of Woolworth food counter for several years. For 20 years you could find her smiling face at the Tobacco Center where she enjoyed many conversations with customers.

Gloria volunteered with Little League and the voting polls in Williamsport where she served as a former Judge of Elections. She enjoyed cruises, going on bus trips to casinos, crocheting, and watching the Golden Girls on Sunday. An excellent planner, Gloria took great pride in hosting events; from Christmas Eve parties, birthday parties for her children and grandchildren, and weddings where she always treated others with her homemade mints. Above all else, Gloria loved her family and cherished time that was spent together.

Surviving are eight children, Joseph A. Harvey (Michele), Michael A. Harvey (Lynn), all of Williamsport, Cathy Perry (Vic) of Loyalsock, Margaret “Peggy” Harvey, Theresa A. Embick both of Williamsport, Clifford “Kip” Harvey (Lynne) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Dawn M. Ungard (Tim) of Montoursville, and Robert “Bob” Harvey (Michelle) of Flowery Branch, Georgia; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister, Sara Robinson, of Williamsport; two brothers, Robert and Clifford Mays of New York; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Cooper.

A memorial service to honor Gloria’s life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at Sanders.

Memorial contributions in Gloria’s name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Gloria’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

