Hughesville — Gloria Burk Glosser, 86, of Hughesville died on May 16, 2022 at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Montoursville.

Born July 25, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Albert J. and Alatheia S. Burk. Gloria married Robert L. Glosser on June 2, 1958.

Gloria was a graduate of Hughesville High School and Lycoming College. She participated in the operation of several family businesses in the retail and hospitality fields. Gloria retired from the Bon Ton department store.

Gloria is survived by two daughters, Kerry (Dennis) Perry of Hughesville, and Lauri (Donald) Cosentine of Williamsport; two grandsons, Matthew Cosentine of Hughesville, and Connor (Kara) Cosentine of Hughesville; and two great-grandchildren, Annalise and Dominic Cosentine.

At Gloria's request, a private graveside service was held on May 19 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

In lieu of flowers, please brighten another's day with kindness and a smile.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

