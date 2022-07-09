Hughesville — Glenna M. Shaner, 91, of Hughesville died Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at her home.

Born February 24, 1931 in Hughesville, she was a daughter of Alvin and Laura (Fenstermaker) Holmes. She and her husband, Gerald D. "Sam" Shaner, would have celebrated 68 years of marriage on July 30, 2022.

Glenna attended the former Fribley School and was employed at the former Levine's Clothing store, Hughesville. She was a member of the Kedron United Methodist Church, Strawbridge, and in her free time Glenna enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, reading, family genealogy, and baking.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Gail Shaner of Hughesville and Susan (John Roberts) Shaner of Cockeysville, Md.; a brother, Elwood (Mary) Holmes of Hughesville; a nephew, Thomas Holmes; a niece, Christine Coffman; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville, with Pastor GayAnn Gearhart officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Hughesville. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Kedron United Methodist Church, c/o Donna Robbins, 392 Owl Hill Rd., Muncy Valley, PA 17758.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenna Shaner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.