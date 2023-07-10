Mill Hall, Pa. — Glenn W. Frank, 73, of Mill Hall passed away Friday, July 7, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born May 28, 1950, he was raised in Penns Valley, graduating from Penns Valley High School.

For Glenn, being an over-the-road truck driver was not only his career but a way of life.

After retiring, he enjoyed his visits to McDonald’s, especially socializing with the “Coffee Club” each morning.

Surviving are his children: Rhonda (Timothy) Kline of Robesonia, Ronald (Kelly) Frank of Lock Haven, Andrew (Lacey) Watkins of Jersey Shore, James Coleman of Texas and Wendy Frank of Lock Haven; his grandchildren: Brenden, Dacoda, Isabella, Gage, Ella, Juanita, RaJaah, Zhthanial, Cassandra, Abby, Karrie, Cody, Ransom, and Hannah; and his siblings: Lyle, Richard and Grace Ann.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julia, in 2007; a brother, Barry; and a sister.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 18 from 12 p.m. until the time of the service.

