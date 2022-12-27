DuBois, Pa. — Glenn Luther Stover, Sr., 85, of DuBois was welcomed into the arms of his Savior on December 25, 2022 at his home.

Glenn was a strong Christian and an active member of First Baptist Church, DuBois.

He was an avid hunter.

Surviving is his wife, Joan E. Stover; three sons: Glenn, Jr., Larry and Dennis Stover; three daughters: Amy Moore, June Olinger and Denise Toney; three step-children: Dean Williams, Beth Ashoff and Jill Studeny; 26 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary Stover as well as his former wife, Beverly R. Stover.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington with his son-in-law, Rev. Dan Moore, officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 Noon until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Association of Baptists for World Evangelism (ABWE), PO Box 8585, Harrisburg, PA 17015.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Glenn Stover, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.