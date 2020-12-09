Williamsport -- Glenn H. Beamer, 85, of Williamsport died Monday, December 7, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Nancy M. (Winder) Beamer, on April 14, 2016.

Born January 24, 1935 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Harold and Sarah (Morehart) Beamer.

Glenn attended Williamsport Area School District and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. He retired from Shirn's as a mechanic after several years of employment.

Glenn was a volunteer at the local food pantry. He enjoyed riding his bike, mowing lawns, hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR and old westerns, and listening to Hank Williams. Most of all Glenn loved and cherished spending time with his family.

Surviving are a son, James E. "Jim" Beamer (Kathy), of Muncy; two grandchildren, William J. "Billy" Beamer (Kayla), of Lock Haven, and Katherine C. "Katie" Bigelow (Connor), of Williamsport; a great-granddaughter, Bridget E. Beamer; a brother, William Beamer; and two sisters, Doris Stevens, and Lois Welch (Truman), all of Williamsport.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde and Clarence Beamer, and a sister, Sarah "Sally" Zellers.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Glenn's name to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3301 Wahoo Drive, Williamsport, PA 17701, or at www.centralpafoodbank.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

