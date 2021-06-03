Watsontown -- Glenn F. Love, 84, of Watsontown passed away peacefully at his son’s home in Milton on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Born December 20, 1936 in Delaware Twp., he was the son of the late Roy and Ethel (Phillips) Love. On June 23, 1962, he married the former Shirley C. Ryder, and together they celebrated 56 years of marriage until her passing on May 31, 2019.

Glen was a graduate of Watsontown High School, and served honorably in the U.S. Army. He worked at West Company and retired after 25 years.

He enjoyed farming and John Deere Tractors. He was an avid collector of John Wayne memorabilia.

Glenn is survived by his four sons and daughters-in-law: Franklin G. and Shelley C. Love, Danville; Roy I. and Donna M. Love, Watsontown; “Arthur” Andy and Michelle L. Love, Milton; and Robert M. and Jody A. Love, Millville; eight grandchildren: Emily, Jesse, Felicia, Andrew, Jazmine, Aric, Juli, and Dallas; and six great-grandchildren: Emilynn, Remington, Perrin, Eli, Jade, and Piper.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by his grandson, Sean Patrick Love; three brothers: George, Amos, and Roy; and two sisters: Mary Crawford and Anna Mae Snyder.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4 with Pastor Mark Snyder officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

