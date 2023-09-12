Cogan Station, Pa. — Glenn A. Paulhamus, 86, of Cogan Station passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 10, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Born February 7, 1937 in Cogan Station, he was a son of the late Lloyd P. and Gertrude E. (Ulmer) Paulhamus.

Glenn was a 1955 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. After graduation, he embarked on a fulfilling career as a rural postal carrier and dairy farmer. His love for farming was not just a job but a way of life that he cherished.

Glenn was a member of the Quiggleville United Methodist Church, where he was known for his kindness and friendly demeanor. Beyond his church activities, Glenn had a passion for coin collecting, a hobby that he enjoyed for many years. He also loved fishing, a pastime that allowed him to appreciate the beauty of nature and the tranquility it offered.

Above all, Glenn was a family man. He was married to his loving wife, Gertrude J. (Baskin) Paulhamus, for 67 years. Their enduring love story was an inspiration to all who knew them. Glenn was a proud father to five children: Thomas A. Paulhamus (Barbara) of Williamsport, Kimberly A. Rieders (Clifford) of Williamsport, Julie A. Wein (Robert) of Montoursville, Scott A. Paulhamus (Holly) of Cogan Station, and Tammie L. Myers of Hepburn Twp. He took great pride in his family, cherishing every moment spent with his 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, with another one on the way.

In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his four brothers, Earnest, Robert, Carl, and Bernard Paulhamus.

A graveside service to honor the life of Glenn will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 13 in State Road Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Glenn’s name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made on Glenn’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenn Paulhamus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.