Westfield, Pa. — Glenda R. Hancock, 74, of Westfield, Pa. died Wednesday, September 13, 2023 in her home.

Born March 14, 1949, she was the daughter of Robert T. and Phyllis M. Burdick Hancock.

A 1967 graduate of Northern Potter High School, she earned an associate’s degree in human services from the Pennsylvania College of Technology. Glenda was employed by the Longhorn and Home Comfort Restaurants in Westfield, and CONCERN in Wellsboro. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star #33 in Westfield.

Surviving are: two daughters, Daphne (Matt) Ehlermann of Westtown, N.Y. and Marci (Jeremie Houghtaling) Ahearn of Savanah, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Stephon (Rachel Thompson) Ahearn, Merranda (Joshua) Taylor, Orion (Theresa Cossman) Ahearn, Danielle Ehlermann, Brayden Ehlermann, and Ember Ehlermann; eight great-grandchildren, Dayton Ahearn, Kalynn Preston, Hayleigh Preston, Alivia Preston, Robert Tanner Ahearn, Ainslee Taylor, Ridge Taylor, and Brockton Taylor; and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant sister, Gloria Hancock; and a grandson, Tanner Matthew Ehlermann.

Friends may call at OLNEY-FOUST Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, PA on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. with a Memorial Service following at 4 p.m. Rev. Timothy H. Miller will officiate.

Cremation was at OLNEY-FOUST Private Crematory.

Memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Family Hospice, 102-108 South Main Street, Coudersport, PA 16915.

