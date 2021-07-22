Morris -- Glenda Lee Wheeler, 65, of Morris passed away at home surrounded by family Tuesday, July 20, 2021. She was greeted at the gates of heaven by her beloved parents and two brothers.

Born June 3, 1956 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Jack L. Sr. and Roberta “Bertie” L. (Wahler) Coleman.

She was a 1974 graduate of Williamsport High School and worked as a Sales Representative at Phillip Morris for many years.

Glenda enjoyed traveling, spending time in the islands of Saint Martin every year with her husband Bob. Together they helped rescue dogs from the islands, finding them new homes and the love they deserved.

She loved camping, especially at Stony Fork campground for the past several years, where she made many friends who she considered to be like family. Above all else, Glenda treasured time spent with her family and loved them immensely.

Surviving is her loving husband of 28 years, Robert H. “Bob” Wheeler, Jr. whom she married September 11, 1993; a beloved daughter, Jennifer A. Miller and her grandson, Andrew M. Miller, both of Morris; a brother, Dion L. Coleman (Mary Lou) of Trout Run; two step sons and several other grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack L. Coleman Jr. and Ronald L. Coleman.

A memorial service to honor Glenda’s life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Garden View Church of Christ, 1941 Princeton Ave., Williamsport. A time of visitation will be held from noon until the time of service on Saturday at church.

Memorial contributions in Glenda’s name may be made to Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries, 725 Gee Road, Tioga, PA 16946.

Online condolences may be made on Glenda’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Glenda Wheeler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



