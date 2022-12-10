Avis, Pa. — Glenda K. Myers, 72, of Avis passed away Monday afternoon December 5, 2022 at the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital.

She was born in Jersey Shore February 14, 1950, a daughter of Glenn and Elizabeth (Speese) Seasholtz.

She was a graduate of Jersey Shore Area High School and early in life was employed at both the Jersey Shore School District in Antes Fort and Avis as an Instructional Aide. She was a ward clerk and secretary for the Jersey Shore Hospital beginning in 1983 and retiring in 2013.

Glenda was a member of the Maranantha Bible Church in Linden. She enjoyed cross stitching, gardening, flowers, bird watching, and cooking. She was married February 6, 1970 at Trinity United Methodist Church of Jersey Shore to Louis E. Myers, who survives.

Besides her husband Lou of 52 years, she is survived by a daughter Heather Marie Antunez of Urbandale, Iowa; three grandsons Cameron, Andrew & Jacob along with two sisters Terri Hager (Norman) of Avis and Donna Weakley (John) of Fort Myers Florida. Glenda was predeceased by a brother Robert Seasholtz and a sister, Zee Merkel.

In keeping with Glenda’s wishes services and interment are private and at the convenience of the family. Her family suggests contributions be made to either Trinity United Methodist Church, 1407 Allegheny Street, Jersey Shore, PA 17740 or Maranantha Bible Church, 19 Wagner Road, Linden, PA 17744.

Arrangements were entrusted to Rearick Carpenter Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenda Myers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

