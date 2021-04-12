Williamsport -- Glenda Annette (Gibson) Short, 63, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

She was married to the late John Kevin Short for 39 years until his death on April 26, 2016.

Glenda was born on December 21, 1957 in Pottstown and was the daughter of the late Leroy and Marjorie (Harris) Gibson. She had worked at Wundies and then for Marriott. She was all about her family, enjoying family cookouts and family events.

She is survived by one son; Kevin L. Short (Michelle Lundy) of Williamsport, two daughters; Margery A. Short and Annette K. Short, both of Williamsport, 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two brothers; David Gibson of Pittsburgh and Stephen Gibson of Williamsport and three sisters; Sandra Jarmon of Louisville, Kentucky, Cynthia Wheeler and Terry Gardner, both of Williamsport.

In keeping with Glenda’s wishes, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

