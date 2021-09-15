Turbotville -- Gladys M. Durlin, 97, had her prayers answered Monday, September 13, 2021 when she was delivered to heaven with her beloved Bill and Carol. She was a lifetime resident of the Turbotville area and spent the last few years of her life at Riverwoods, Lewisburg.

She was born in Turbotville on February 26, 1924 to the late Thomas and Mabel (Bortz) Moser, graduated from North-Mont (Turbotville) High School in 1942 and married William C. “Bill” Durlin, Jr. on April 29, 1944. They celebrated 51 years of marriage until his death August 13, 1995.

Mrs. Durlin retired in 1986 after 26 years of cafeteria work in the Warrior Run School District, but her biggest job was that of a dairy-farmer’s wife. She milked the cows, cared for their daughters, then went off to cook for the school children. Her cooking extended throughout the community, specifically the Warrior Run Heritage Days, California Grange, Zion Lutheran Church, Turbotville, and the Montour-Delong Fair. She and Bill garnered many awards for their farm work and community service from the Pennsylvania Young Farmers and the State of Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her daughters: Sanda Brown and her husband Donn of Naples, FL and Linda Hopewell and her husband Phil of Watsontown; five grandchildren: Christine Gardner, Donnie Brown, Jared Hopewell, Kaci Stevenson, and Audra Bryson; and ten great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband was her youngest daughter, Carol Benfer in 1991.

The last of her siblings, she was also preceded in death by three brothers: Byron, Harold, and Paul Moser and four sisters: Alberta Brown, Isabelle Enterline, Kathryn Scheib, and Marion Golder.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 PM Sunday, September 19th at Brooks Funeral Home, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 20 at the Turbotville Cemetery with the Rev. Erwin C. Roux, her pastor, officiating. A light luncheon (featuring Gladys’ favorite signature Milky Way ice cream) will follow at the pavilion at Zion Lutheran Church, Turbotville.

The family suggests contributions in Gladys’ memory be sent to the Riverwoods Employee Appreciation Fund, 270 Ridge Crest Circle, Lewisburg, PA 17837.

To share a memory or send the family condolences please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gladys Durlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



