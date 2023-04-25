Williamsport, Pa. — Gladys M. Dapp, 93, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Williamsport Home. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Paul L. Dapp.

Born on October 10, 1929 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Sarah (Halstead) Sechrist.

A 1947 graduate of Jersey Shore Area High School, Gladys went on to work for many years as a Doctor's Assistant at Joseph Campana’s office.

Gladys demonstrated her commitment to serving others and living a life guided by faith by attending St. Luke Lutheran Church. She was a proud member of the Order of Eastern Star and the Duboistown Garden club. As Hospitality Chairman at the Williamsport Home, she made welcome bags for all new residents.

Her gift for gardening was evident in the beautiful rose garden she tended. Gladys loved being outdoors and had a special connection with birds.

Gladys lived a life dedicated to her family, her community, and her faith. Above all else, Gladys was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are two sons, P. Daniel Dapp of Lumberton, Texas and Timothy L. Dapp (Julie) of The Villages, Florida; 4 grandchildren, Lindsay, Lee (Ariana), Matthew, and Andrew (Becky); 2 great-grandchildren, Adian and Caleb, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Ida Carpenter, Erma Cizek, and Dorothy Karstetter.

A funeral service to honor Gladys’ life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1400 Market St, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Jersey Shore Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at church on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Gladys' memory to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1400 Market St, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Glady’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

