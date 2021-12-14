Linden -- Gladys Fay (Cohick) Schweikart, 87, of Linden passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at Manor Care, Jersey Shore.

She was married on July 29, 1957 in El Paso, Texas to the late Edward P. Schweikart who had passed away November 12, 2006.

Gladys was born on June 15, 1934 in Anthony Township and was the daughter of the late Lloyd M. and Sarah (Confair) Cohick. She had worked at Shop Vac and retired in the 1990’s. She was a member of the Lycoming Christian Church and loved her cats.

Gladys is survived by two sons; Jeffrey L. Schweikart (Kim) of Jersey Shore and Dale E. Schweikart (Kelly) of Linden and three grandchildren; Rebecca, Allison and Dakota. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers; Clair, Calvin and Cliff Cohick and one sister; Catherine Smith.

There will be a public viewing 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore where the funeral will be held at 12 p.m. Pastor Ronald Savits will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Woodward Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com



