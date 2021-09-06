Watsontown -- Gladys E. Snyder, 87, of Watsontown passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Born July 25, 1934 in Anthony Twp., Montour County, she was the daughter of the late Calvin E. and Eva (Kirkner) Brouse. She was first married to Joseph S. Williams for 33 years, who preceded her in death in 2021, and more recently was married to Harold Snyder until his death September 29, 2020.

Gladys played softball until the age of 50 and was on "Snyder's Salvage" all-star team. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, flower gardening, and canning. She was an avid bird-watcher and especially loved seeing cardinals.

Surviving are is a son, Ed Williams of Williamsport; four daughters: Linda K. Clevenger in Maryland; Ginny Williams in Pennsylvania; Eva Clark in Maryland, and Hermi Kramm in Pennsylvania; a step-son, Adam H. Snyder and his wife Tori in Washington; a step-daughter, April L. Snyder in Minnesota; 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; 2 step-grandsons; a brother, Bobby Brouse; and three sisters: Betty Whitmoyer of Turbotville, Nellie Smith of Watsontown, and Pearl Hilner of McEwensville.

Preceding her in death besides her husbands was a son, Kenneth Williams; a sister, Mary Lyons, and two brothers: Walter and Paul Brouse.

A graveside service in Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremations Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. To share a memory of send a condolence to her family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

