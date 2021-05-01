Williamsport -- Gladys E. (Shaffer) Knauss, 93, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family.

She was married to the late Howard W. Knauss who passed away February 14, 2002. They had celebrated 45 years at the time of his death.

Gladys was born on December 19, 1927 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late Benjamin H. and Pearl A. (Henry) Shaffer.

A graduate of Williamsport High School's class of 1945, she furthered her education at the Williamsport Technical Institute. In her years following school, she was employed by Williamsport Narrow Fabrics, Lycoming County Board of Assistance, General Reinsurance Corporation in NYC, Vita Craft, Immanuel United Church of Christ, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, YWCA, Lycoming College, and Williamsport Housing for the Elderly.

Gladys was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and enjoyed singing in the choir and participating in their Stephen Ministry Program. Gladys was a warm, comforting and loving soul that anyone who met her or knew her got to experience. She loved a good board game or game of cards. Gladys adored her family and all the times she spent visiting with them. She lived a life full of gratitude and never hesitated to let others know, "I am so blessed!"

Gladys is survived by one son; James R. Knauss (Katrina) of Harrisburg, one daughter-in-law; Tracey Knauss of Halifax, six grandchildren; Neiko Jennings Knauss, Gianni Knauss, Makayla Spraglin, Adriana Knauss, Serena Knauss and Alexa Pyle and three great-grandchildren; Luna Spraglin Sisti, Xander Pyle and Kingston Pyle. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son; Randall J. Knauss, one brother; Rev. Rolin Shaffer and two sisters; Carol Shaffer Fulmer and Charlotte Shaffer Venema.

The memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 142 Market St., Williamsport with Pastor Brian Vasey officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. Following the burial, there will be a gathering of family and friends at Indian Park Pavilion #5, 104 Park Rd. Montoursville to celebrate Gladys’ life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

