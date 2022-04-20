Williamsport -- Gladys "Bunny" (Harer) McDaniel peacefully passed away at Embassy of Loyalsock in Montoursville on April 16, 2022 with her loving husband Carl McDaniel by her side.

Gladys was born February 9, 1928 in Williamsport to Harry and Grace (Sholder) Harer. She was predeceased in death by her daughter Sherry Ann (McDaniel) Good; brothers Llewellyn, Truman, Robert, Harry Dalton, and Malcolm Alvin; and sisters Edith, Helen Jean, and Ida Lucille, and survived by her husband Carl McDaniel of 76 years.

Gladys is remembered by her two grandsons Anthony Good and his wife Kristine of Jim Thorpe, Pa., and Kevin Good of Washingtonville, Pa., and great-granddaughter Eliza Good of Portland, Oregon.

Gladys retired from the former Mid Penn Magazine in Faxon, and was a homemaker, ham radio operator (ex-K3JJN), and an avid knitter and crocheter. Gladys loved to cook, bake, vacation in Maine, visit covered bridges, plant flowers, and feed the birds and squirrels at her home in Loyalsock Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Bunny's name to the American Cancer Society.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been trusted with final arrangements. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

