Williamsport -- Gina Louise Miller, 59, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born July 2, 1962 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Bernard G. Sr. and Sarah J. (Haines) Goliash.

Gina worked at Brandon Café for 21 years. She was an outgoing person who had a kind and caring heart. Gina enjoyed singing Karaoke, cooking, gardening and spending time with her beloved animals, Tru-lee and Wilma. Above all else, Gina treasured her family and loved attending events with them.

Surviving is her daughter, Sirena M. Paulhamus (Michael) of Fort Belvoir, Virginia; four grandchildren, Gabriella, Hannah, Naomi, and Jonah; siblings, George M. Goliash (Janenne) of Trout Run, Bernard G. Goliash, Jr. of Montgomery, Lisa A. Miller-Goliash (Craig) and Denise M. Goliash (Leroy) all of Williamsport; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service to honor Gina’s life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Gina’s name may be made to the Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Gina’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com



