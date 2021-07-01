Turbotville -- Gilbert E. Gordner, 88, of Turbotville passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at The Gatehouse Hospice, Williamsport.

Born March 15, 1933 in Unityville, he was the son of the late William K. and Edna S. (Miller) Gordner. On May 23, 1957, he married the former Jean E. Myers and they celebrated 62 years of marriage until her passing on February 20, 2020.

Gilbert was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War. He worked and retired from Sprout-Waldron in Muncy after 30+ years of service. He was a member of the Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, Watsontown.

He enjoyed gardening, watching soccer, wrestling, field hockey, football and dirt-track races, but most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren. Gilbert was a man of many trades, and was never afraid to get his hands dirty fixing things.

Surviving are his son, LaRue "Mike" Gordner and his wife Marlene of Watsontown; a daughter, Susan K. Wertman and her husband Daniel of Muncy; five grandchildren: Danny and Heith Wertman and Michelle, Eric and Wayne Gordner; twelve great-grandchildren: Cody, Emily, Michael, and Peyton Wertman; Tori, Brianna, Weston, Braxton, Dalton, and Brie Gordner, and Katie and Justin Derr; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and four brothers: Dave, Larry, Lonnie, and Bill Gordner.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by his two sons: Raymond and Sam Gordner; grandchildren: Ann Derr and Jonathan Gordner; one sister: Dorothy Keller; and one brother: Richard Watts.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville where a funeral service will be held at noon with the Rev. Michael C. Reece, his pastor, officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

