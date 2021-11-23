Cogan Station -- Geryll Ann “Gerry” McQuown, 79, of Cogan Station passed away Saturday November 20, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born April 15, 1942 in Lewisburg she was a daughter of the late Glennville Hess and Josephine Louise (Eisenhauer) Good.

Gerry was a 1960 graduate of Lewisburg Joint High School and earned her B.S. in Medical Technology from Penn State University in 1964. She worked at the Williamsport Hospital in the lab in the microbiology department as a Medical Technologist. She enjoyed bowling, reading, and gardening. She loved animals, especially her golden retrievers. Above all else, she was an all-around devoted and loving mother consistently supporting her beloved son, Stephen G. McQuown of Cheswick who survives her.

A memorial service to honor Gerry’s life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 29 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Gerry’s name may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport PA 17701 or an Animal shelter of your choice.

Online condolences may be made on Gerry’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.



