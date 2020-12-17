Williamsport -- Gertrude S. Wainger passed away on December 15, 2020 at Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center. She was 105 years old.

She was born in Roaring Branch Pa, the youngest child of Abe and Ida Sherman. Her family moved to Williamsport in 1920 where she attended Williamsport schools and graduated from Williamsport High School in 1933. She went on to attend New College at Columbia University and Lock Haven State Teacher’s College and became an elementary school teacher. She taught in the Williamsport Area School district, starting at the former Jefferson Elementary School and then teaching at Cochran Elementary School until her retirement in 1981.

In 1947, she married Pierson (Piery) Wainger and they had 53 years together in a loving, caring relationship. They cared deeply about the extended family and enjoyed visiting and communicating with members of the extended family in the U.S. and Israel. In addition to Piery and her parents, preceding her in death were her brother Jacob, and sisters Rose, Frieda, Matilda, Florence, and Margaret.

She is survived by her son Allen and his wife Sherry of Ellicott City, Maryland and grandson Robert, and granddaughter-in-law Jennifer of Arlington, Virginia, and grandson Jeffrey of Baltimore, Maryland, and great-granddaughter Charlotte. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and great-great-great nieces and nephews in the U.S. and in Israel.

Gertrude was a life member of the Lycoming County Chapter of the Pennsylvania School Employees Retirement System (PSERS). She was a lifetime active member of her synagogue - Ohev Sholom and of its sisterhood. She was a committed life member of Hadassah and a long-time member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.

Gertrude was a teacher’s teacher. She mostly taught 1st grade during her teaching career that began in the 1940s and lasted until her retirement. She always enjoyed catching up with former students. She was extremely caring about all her students and did her best to make sure all succeeded no matter what socio-economic or ethnic background they came from.

Gertrude quietly spent a lifetime of healthy living from her youth when she was the captain of the girl’s high school basketball team at Williamsport High, through many summers spent as a swimming instructor and a camp counselor at summer camps, to recent years when she continued to swim daily in the summer until she was 100 years old.

Because of the covid pandemic, there will be a small graveside service at the Ohev Sholom Cemetery on December 18 at 1 p.m. A celebration of her life will be held sometime in the future once the pandemic is under control.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the Ohev Sholom Synagogue or Temple Beth Ha Sholom.

Arrangements are being made by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home in Williamsport, www.jamesmaneval.com