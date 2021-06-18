Eagles Mere -- Gertrud H. “Trudy” Carl, 85, of Eagles Mere died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at UPMC Williamsport.

Born January 30, 1936, in Tornitz, Germany, she was a daughter of the late August and Else (Henze) Bergholz. Her husband of 43 years, William E. Carl, preceded her in death on July 4, 2007.

Trudy was an avid gardener who loved flowers and caring for her home. In her free time she enjoyed doing crafts.

Surviving are three sons, Bruce M. Carl of Coraopolis, Mark A. (Catherine) Carl of Eagles Mere, and Ingo Bergholz, of Germany; two grandchildren, Sarah E. (Robert) Guth and Allison M. Carl; and a great-granddaughter, Iyla Guth.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

