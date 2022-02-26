Loyalsock Township -- Gerard J. Ayers, 85, long time resident of Loyalsock, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Milton Rehab and Nursing Center.

Born July 24, 1936, he was the son of Leonard L. Ayers and Frances (Phinney) Ayers. Gerry grew up in Scranton, raised by his grandmother after the premature death of his mother. Gerry attended St. Stephen’s Catholic School in Scranton.

In August of 1961 he married Marie Pietrafase in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage until Marie’s death in 2016. They moved to Williamsport shortly after their marriage.

Gerry touched the homes of many in this area through his work as an interior decorator. He loved to embellish with toile prints, fringe, and tassels. He enjoyed planting flowers around his home and completing the New York Times Crossword puzzle (especially the Sunday edition). Although he never played the sport himself, he was an avid tennis fan and he strongly supported his sons’ Gerry, Jr. and Geoffrey’s endeavors in the sport. The son of a pilot, Gerry fostered his grandson Malcolm’s fascination with flight by arranging flying lessons, and he even tagged along for Malcolm’s first lesson when he was 13 years old.

In addition to his parents and wife, Gerry was predeceased by his brother Leonard, his son Gerry, Jr., and his granddaughter Eleanor. He is survived by his son Geoffrey, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandson Malcolm, granddaughter Amelia, and a precocious cat named Biddle.

Donations in Gerry’s name may be made to the Children’s Miracle Network or Ellie’s Heart Foundation. Internment will be in St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Scranton at a time convenient to the family. A private remembrance service will be held at a later time.

Arrangements entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerard Ayers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



