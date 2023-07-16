Lock Haven, Pa. — Geraldine R. “Jeri” (Dullen) Wyble, 72, of Lock Haven passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023 at her home.

She was married in 1968 to the late Charles R. “Charlie” Wyble who passed away July 4, 2021. They had shared 52 years as husband and wife.

Geraldine was born in Lock Haven on February 6, 1951 and was the daughter of the late Malcolm and Eileen (Evanson) Dullen. She graduated from Lock Haven High School and then Williamsport Area Community College for Nursing. She had worked and retired from the Greenwich Community Hospital in Connecticut. She was a member of the Women of the Moose and she enjoyed knitting, traveling, baking, and geo caching. Most of all, her family was the most important in her life.

She is survived by three daughters; Kelly J. White (Steve) of Castanea, Wendy K. Spangler (Chris) of Lock Haven, and Faith Stepp of Lock Haven, five grandchildren; Sawyer White, Qy Spangler, Enya Spangler, Shawn Mills and Brandi Mills, three great-grandchildren and one brother; Geoffrey Dullen of Lock Haven. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister; Judy Welch, and one great-grandson; Rhage Mills.

Interment will be held in Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven, at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

