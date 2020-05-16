Unityville -- Geraldine L. Swisher, 88, of Unityville died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born August 27, 1931 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Archie E. and Alberta S. (Magargle) Temple. She and her husband, Cloyd G. Swisher, would have celebrated 66 years of marriage on October 2, 2020.

Geraldine was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, baking, canning and embroidery.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Elaine L. (Dale) Stugart of Unityville, and Joan M. (Shawn) Ayers of Wyoming, Michigan; two sons, Scott E. (Sue) Swisher of Unityville and Randy E. Swisher of Benton; a sister, Pauline (Ken) Bogart of Turbotville; two brothers, Glen (Lucy) Temple of Muncy and Vernon (Susie) Temple of Muncy; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by two sons, Barry L. Swisher and Steven C. Swisher; two brothers, Max Temple and Richard Temple; a sister, Ruth VanHorn; a granddaughter, Claudia Davison; and a great-granddaughter, Memphis Hearn.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.