Williamsport -- Geraldine K. “Gerry” Brubaker, 90, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Watsontown Nursing and Rehab Center with her daughter by her side.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Blake C. Brubaker, Jr. on November 3, 1994.

Born December 20, 1930, in Linden, she was a daughter of the late Roy A. and Stella V. (Blair) Knarr.

Gerry worked for many years at Grit Publishing Company. She enjoyed riding horses, sewing and needlework, reading, tending her flower gardens and feeding birds. Gerry loved cardinals and often wore and collected cardinal memorabilia. She had an immense love for dogs, especially her poodles.

Surviving are her daughter Leslie B. Wood (Rick) and their son, Tyler Wood all of Gahanna, OH; a sister, Kathryn “Kitty” Masser (David) of Linden; a niece, Linda Broughton (Rannie) of Morris; and a nephew, Donald Masser (Deb) of Cogan Station.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Gerry’s name may be made to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701 or online.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Gerry’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.