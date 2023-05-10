New Columbia, Pa. — Geraldine F. Dewispelaere, 65, of New Columbia passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, May 8, 2023 at her sister's home.

Born November 23, 1957 in Wilkes Barre, she was the daughter of Kenneth Sr. and Geraldine (Dunkle) Heywood, both of New Columbia.

She attended Warrior Run High School and worked at Keystone Sporting Arms for 9 years.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her son: Jeremy Reibsome, of New York; two grandchildren; three sisters: Tina (Dale) Byers, of Watsontown, Robin (Melvin) Allen, of Danville, and Margaret (Peggy) Troxell, of Milton; two brothers: Kenneth (Kristine) Heywood, Jr., of Northumberland, and Clint (Joe) Heywood, of Montandon; and her companion: Timothy Trate, of Milton.

She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Lenora Heywood.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her memory be made to the Lewisburg Cancer Center, 75 Medical Park Drive, Lewisburg, Pa 17837.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence for the family please visit, www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

