Forksville -- Geraldine A. Showalter, 73, of Forksville died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at The Gatehouse.

Born November 20, 1947 in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late William C. and Geraldine M. (Derris) Heeney. She and her husband, David R. “Ron” Showalter, would have celebrated 40 years of marriage on April 7, 2021.

Geraldine was a 1965 graduate of Notre Dame Catholic Girls High School, Media. She was a dedicated wife and mother who enjoyed reading, nature, and above all, spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, David M. Showalter of Folsom; a sister, Eileen M. Stroup of Downingtown; three grandchildren, Dakota A. Showalter, Brody D. Showalter, and Saige Hoppes; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Geraldine was preceded in death by two brothers, William and John Heeney.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

