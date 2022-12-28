New Columbia, Pa. — Gerald W. “Jerry” Alexander, 75, of New Columbia, formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born December 18, 1947 in Williamsport, he was the son of late Walter and Jessie (Borger) Alexander. On January 22, 1983 he married the former Connie D. Bowersox and together they celebrated 39 years of marriage.

Jerry was a 1965 graduate of Williamsport High School. He worked at NGC Industries in New Columbia for 45 years. He was a member of the Hit and Miss small engine club. He was a Civil War buff and was a Civil War re-enactment captain of the 18th North Carolina Co.

He was a train enthusiast and enjoyed his ham radio. Jerry was considered a jack of all trades. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his girls.

In addition to his wife, Connie, he is survived by his daughter: MandyJane Foust and her fiancée Trenton Cubbage, of Catawissa; three sister-in-laws: Elaine Alexander, of Elimsport, Bonnie Rake, of Danville, and Donna Bowersox, of Jerseytown; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Alexander.

There will be a Life Celebration held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Road, Danville. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest to the Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital, https://donate.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

