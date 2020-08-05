Linden -- Gerald W. Caputo, 76, of Linden passed away at Geisinger Medical Center on August 1, 2020.

He was born in Williamsport on December 17, 1943, a son of Joseph and Margaret (Bower) Caputo.

Gerald was a Marine Corps veteran serving overseas during the Vietnam war from January 1961 until January 1965.

After 38 years, he retired from Textron Lycoming where he served as the union's Vice President for several years. Gerald enjoyed taking long walks in the woods, writing poetry, watching football, especially the Eagles and he was known for the walking sticks he made; over the years he gave away more than 400 walking sticks.

Surviving are his wife Sharon L. “Sue” (Briel) Caputo; children, Terry Seese, Terri Caputo Gallup and Gina Caputo; grandchildren, Alexis Harris and Kyle Seese; great grandchildren, Jameson Robert Harris; brothers Joe and Alan Caputo.

There will be no visitation. The family is planning a private family service at a later date.

