Beech Creek — Gerald Reuben Packer, 90, of Beech Creek went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born September 10, 1931 in Orviston, he was a son of the late Rueben W. and Malinda Singer Packer.

Gerald was a 1949 graduate of Lock Haven High School.

On March 31, 1951, he married his love, the former Audre A. Mursch, with whom he shared 71 years of marriage.

He worked various jobs before being employed by Champion Rebuilders until his retirement.

Gerald attended Beech Creek Wesleyan Church.

He enjoyed hunting and guns as well as shopping and going to yard sales.

In addition to his wife, Audre A. Packer of Beech Creek, he is survived by his son, Kurt Packer (Linda Gardner) Lewistown; a daughter-in-law, Robin Packer of Lock Haven; a sister-in-law, Connie Packer of Howard; four grandsons: Clark, Karl, Jeff and Jack Packer; two great grandsons, Colin and Logan; and a great granddaughter, Madison.

He was preceded in death by a son, Gerald William Packer in 2001 and his brother, Leroy Packer in 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Beech Creek Wesleyan Church, 217 Main St., Beech Creek with Rev. Alan Eckenroad officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

