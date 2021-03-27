Nisbet -- Gerald R. "Jerry" Ennis, 87, of Nisbet died surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

He was the son of Victor and Esther (Rupert) Ennis.

Jerry served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Stroehmann Bakery for 43 years and as a security guard for Burns Security. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Violet (Kuzio) Ennis; a daughter, Vicki Plocinski; three grandchildren, Tyler (Erin) and Troy (Jamie) Plocinski and Toncia Plocinski-Chilson (Cory) all of Nisbet; five great-grandchildren, Wesley and Oliver Plocinski, Garrett and Max Danger Plocinski and Ania Mae Chilson with one on the way.

In addition to his parents, a son-in-law, Fran Plocinski, preceded him in death.

He had such love for his family, there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for them. He was #1 Pop-Pop, he will be greatly missed.

A prayer service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rdSt., Williamsport. In compliance with PA Health Dept. regulations, a mask will be required.

The family will provide the flowers. Memorial contributions in Jerry’s name may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607-1460.

