South Williamsport -- Gerald P. Gephart, 85, South Williamsport, is at peace. He had a love for his family that kept him fighting hard through all his health ailments to stay with us as long as he could, but on Thursday, March 17, 2022, he closed his eyes and passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Born April 20, 1936 in South Williamsport, he was the son of the late Paul and Gertrude Gephart.

Gerald and his wife Carol celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on July 16, 2021, filling those 65+ years with raising six children and gleefully watching them expand the family with their spouses to 18 grandchildren and then 24 great grandchildren. Nothing made his blue eyes sparkle more than when he spoke (bragged) of all his grandkids!

Gerald graduated from South Williamsport; he worked several places with his longest and last employment being with Lundy Construction as a union painter. He was a life member of Blue Hill Rod & Gun Club where he enjoyed many years of hunting and spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid baseball, wrestling and football fan and loved watching Penn State and Steelers. As his grandkids were going through school he loved going to the matches/games and cheering them on.

Surviving are his wife, Carol (Mann); daughter, Debra (Stephen) Noviello; son, Gerald (Brenda) Gephart Jr.; son, Daniel (Karen) Gephart; son, Stephen (Karen) Gephart; daughter, Ann (Scott) Fry; and daughter, Barbara (Sean) Stevens all of South Williamsport; 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; one sister Mary Guthrie of Williamsport. He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Gertrude Gephart, two brothers James and Richard Gephart; four sisters, Roberta Kimble, Grace Stopper, Marjorie Myers, and Bonna Dunlap.

A celebration of life gathering will be held by the family at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Gephart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



