Montoursville, Pa. — Gerald Lawrence Fullmer, 91, formerly of Montoursville, went to Heaven on August 24, 2023 from UPMC Muncy Place.

He was born in South Williamsport on July 10, 1932 to the late Bernard L. & Gertrude (Childs) Fullmer.

Gerald was a 1950 graduate of Williamsport High School and was a draftsman for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation where he retired in 1989 after many years of service.

He married the love of his life, Josephine Deihl, in 1967 and they were blessed to have 41 years to enjoy life together before her death in 2008. The Senior Community Center in South Williamsport was a great joy in his life. As an amateur musician, he enjoyed playing for the other senior center members. Woodworking was another passion for Gerry. He always had a future woodworking project planned on the horizon! Gerry was a longtime member of Saint Ann Catholic Church in Williamsport. An avid sports fan, Gerry followed Phillies baseball and Penn State football. Gerry and Josie loved traveling on numerous trips together throughout the United States.

“Uncle Gerry” is survived by nieces and nephews from the Gathman and Hakes families of Williamsport and by his cousin, Connie Hendershot, of South Williamsport, who was incredibly special to him.

A special call-out and thanks to the compassionate staff of Muncy Place for their loving care of Gerry during his stay there.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Rd., Williamsport PA 17701 at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2023 with Rev. Shawn Simchock officiating. Interment will follow at Twin Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Lycoming County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport PA 17701 or to SPCA International.

