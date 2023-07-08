Montoursville, Pa. — Gerald L. “Gerry” Sterner, 67, of Montoursville passed at UPMC Susquehanna on July 3, 2023.

He was born in Williamsport on October 30, 1955, a son of the late Clayton LaRue and Kathryn Ann (Randall) Sterner.

Gerry worked as the supervisor for TruckLite Manufacturing in McElhattan for 15 years. He was a graduate of Montoursville High School and served in the U.S. Army from August of 1974 to August of 1977. He was a proud member of the NRA and American Legion.

He is survived by his sons Kane A. and Heath U. Sterner, both of Ralston; daughter Demia Sterner of Georgia; sister Kathy Sterner of Oklahoma; and brother Mike Sterner of Colorado.

In addition to his parents, Gerry was preceded in death by his brother, Ken Sterner.

Per Gerry’s request, there will be no services.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been trusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Ridge Rd., Williamsport PA 17701 in Gerry’s name.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.