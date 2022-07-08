Williamsport — Gerald “Jerry” Preitz, 93, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at home surrounded by family.

Born May 22, 1929 in Scranton, he was a son of the late Lewis and Mary (Novicka) Preitz.

Jerry was a dedicated military veteran who served in the United States Army and United States Air Force. Jerry felt honored to serve abroad, traveling to Japan and France and learning many trades that helped him advance in his lifetime careers. Working as a Sr. Designer Equipment Analyst at Republic Aviation Corp., a Sr. Designer for Rocket Design Division at Thickol Chemical Corp. and the Minuteman Missile rocket motor, and a mechanical designer for Grumman Aerospace Corp.; Jerry had many jobs throughout his career that he thoroughly enjoyed. He was extremely gratified to have spent 4 ½ years working with a team on the Lunar Module.

Jerry was a member of VFW Post #7863, Duboistown.

Surviving is a daughter, Joanne Atkinson (Charles) of Williamsport; 4 grandchildren, Destiny, Curtis Jr. (Lisa), Rebecca (Ron), and Jonathon (Kristin); 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Concetta “Rita” (Micieli) Preitz and his son, Curtis M. Preitz.

Burial with military honors will be held privately in Bath National Cemetery, Bath, New York.

