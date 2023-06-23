Renovo, Pa. — Gerald J. Kelly, Jr., 70, of Renovo passed away June 20, 2023. He was the husband Judith Linberg Kelley.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Services ae under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Kelly, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
