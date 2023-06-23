Renovo, Pa. — Gerald J. Kelly, Jr., 70, of Renovo passed away June 20, 2023. He was the husband Judith Linberg Kelley.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Services ae under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Kelly, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.