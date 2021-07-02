Montgomery -- Gerald “Gerry” L. Jette, “Beloved Pop-Pop,” 87, of Montgomery passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at his home.

Gerald was born February 14, 1934, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and is the son of the late Adelbert and the late Cecile (Marquis) Jette. He married Sieglinde Stiehl on March 3, 1962 and shared 48 years of marriage.

Gerry served his country honorably serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He loved singing, playing his guitar, piano and working with his Kubota tractor.

He is survived by one daughter; Donna M. Barto of Montgomery, two sons; Ronald A. Jette of Eliot, Maine, Alexander L. (Stacy) Jette of Newfield, Maine, two sisters; Lucille French of Exeter, New Hampshire, Rita Sifford of Port Charlotte, Florida, two brothers; Roger Jette of Atkinson, New Hampshire, David Jette of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Gerry is predeceased by his wife, Sieglinde (Stiehl) Jette on September 7, 2010, a son Stephen Jette in 1989, two brothers and four sisters.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In Gerry’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to Doctors Without Borders USA.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Jette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



