Muncy -- Gerald Edmond Reese, 80, of Jacksonville, Fla., died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Halifax Health Hospice of Orange City.

Born Aug. 25, 1941, in Muncy, he was a son of the late Edmond Jefferson and Margaret Florence (Iseley) Reese. He married Sharon Kay Hauck on June 27, 1970, with whom he shared a life for 51 years.

He graduated from Warrior Run High School Class of 1959 and earned his BBA in accounting from Evangel College in Jan. 1963. He served his country honorably in the Air Force during the Vietnam War era. Gerald worked for Grumman Allied for twenty years before taking positions at Hines Nurseries Inc. and the Internal Revenue Service.

Gerald was a member of the Radiant Light Assembly of God Church where he served as Deacon for several years, as well as the church organist and choir director. Gerald was an avid gardener, photographer and numismatist. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing ping pong.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, a daughter, Heather J. (Andrew) Yocum of Deltona; a son, Courtney E. (Alicia) Reese of Oak Lawn, Illinois; two sisters, Doris English of Wendell, N.C. and Nancy Nickles of Muncy; sister-in-law, Kay Reese of Muncy; and 3 grandchildren, Abigail, Julia and James.

Gerald is preceded in death by his brother, Richard W. Reese.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, Sept. 20, at the Radiant Light Assembly of God, 9565 Rt. 442 Hwy., Muncy, with Reverend Alicia Reese officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. Friends may call from 10-noon on Monday at the church.

In Gerald’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, pulmonaryfibrosis.org or to Gideons International, gideons.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

