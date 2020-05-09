Williamsport -- Gerald E. Tawney Sr., 67, of Williamsport, passed away at home on Monday, May 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry was born in Williamsport on Dec. 10, 1952, a son of Frederick and Doris (Hess) Tawney.

He left Stroehmann's cake plant as a supervisor after 21 years. He later went on to work at Susquehanna Health Services as a nurse extender for 20 years. He was a member of the former Annunciation Church, now Saint Joseph the Worker Parish. Jerry married the former Patricia D. Fullmer and celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on Aug. 26, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Gerald Jr. (Kristie), Donald and Robert (Erin), all of Williamsport; grandchildren, Tricia, JT, Michael, Stacey, Madison, Emma and Logan; great-grandchild, Lakota; and siblings, Daniel, Richard and Kathy Thompson.

He was predeceased by his brother, David Tawney, and parents, Frederick and Doris Tawney.

A private family funeral will be held at a later date.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements.