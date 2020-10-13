Westfield -- Gerald D. Kalacinski, 72, of Westfield died Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Born September 15, 1948 in Philadelphia, he was the son of Anthony D. and Martha Dura Kalacinski. On May 29, 1970, in Elkton, Maryland, he married the former Cynthia R. Adams, who survives. A graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School in Philadelphia, he served honorably with the U.S. Navy from 1967 – 1971.

He was employed by Dominion, Inc. at the Sabinsville station, retiring in 2003. Jerry had a great love for the outdoors, hunting, trapping, fishing, and gardening. However, his greatest love was for the ocean. He would long to be crabbing or deep-sea fishing. He also had a huge love for his family and friends, near or far. He was always up for a visit or a phone call with some witty humor.

Surviving besides his wife, Cynthia, are: two daughters, Lisa (Greg) Nesterak of Newalla, Oklahoma and Jaclyn (Adam) Robbins of Sabinsville; a grandson, Burr Robbins; nieces, Linda (Deb) Ravgiala, Natalie Kalacinski, and Maria (Jilles) Broer; nephew, William (Kim) Kalacinski; and longtime friend, Rich Kramny. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Anthony Kalacinski and Robert J. Kalacinski; a sister, Linda Johns; and a nephew, Robert A. Kalacinski.

A graveside service will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Knoxville, Pa. on a later date.

Memorials may be made to Animal Care Sanctuary, 11765 US Route 6, Wellsboro, PA 16901 or at www.animalcaresanctuary.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.