Williamsport -- Gerald D. “Jerry” Zarzyczny, 72, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 surrounded by his family at home.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda Lou (Lunger) Zarzyczny, whom he married on August 23, 1975.

Born November 13, 1947, in East Rutherford, N.J., he was a son of the late Paul B. and Betty G. (Grassmyer) Zarzyczny.

Jerry was a 1966 graduate of Williamsport High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for Williamsport Municipal Water Authority for 40 years until retirement.

Jerry was a Life member of VFW Post # 7863, Duboistown and a member of the American Legion Post #617, South Williamsport where he served as a Chaplain. He was a member of the Lycoming County Veterans Parade, where he served as Treasurer. He enjoyed coaching softball, umpiring, and attending his grandchildren’s school functions. He was a loving husband, father and Pappy, who will be greatly missed by his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Stacy Daniels (Eric), of Williamsport, Teri Piktel (Joseph), of Williamsport, Anne Wagner (Scott Grimm), of Montgomery and Michael Zarzyczny (Rachel), of Williamsport; eight grandchildren, Kaleb M. and McKenna P. Daniels, of Williamsport, Gabriel D. Carson and “J.J.” Piktel, of Williamsport, Chloe M. and Tanner L. Wagner, of Montgomery, Taitum R. and Lauren E. Zarzyczny, of Williamsport; his siblings, Carol Ann Budd, of Mifflinburg, Paul B. Zarzyczny, of Boulder, CO, Susan B. Baca, of Gallup, N.M.; Mary M. Trafford, of South Williamsport, Tina M. Zarzyczny and Robert T. Zarzyczny, both of Williamsport; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved dog, Rusty.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, James W. Zarzyczny and Craig B. Zarzyczny.

A public viewing will be held 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Sanders Mortuary asks that all visitors please wear a face covering and remain in their car upon arrival for the visitation until a funeral attendant escorts them into the building.

A public graveside service to honor the life of Jerry will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 8 at Wildwood Cemetery. (Please meet at Wildwood Cemetery Office). Military honors will be accorded by the Jersey Shore Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions in Jerry’s name may be made to Lycoming County Veterans Parade, 1784 E. Third St., Suite 346 Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com, where the graveside service and video tribute will be posted for viewing following Friday’s service.