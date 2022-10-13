Lock Haven — Gerald Cierpilowski, 81, of Lock Haven peacefully passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Susque-View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lock Haven.

Born October 6, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late Max and Mary Cierpilowski.

In 1964 he married his beloved wife, Frances G. (Szymanski) Cierpilowski of Detroit, Michigan, who survives him at home after sharing 58 years of marriage together.

Jerry was a 1959 graduate of Catholic Central High School in Detroit where he played and coached football and baseball. He received a B.S. at the University of Detroit and Ph.D. at Wayne State University in Instructional Technology and Learning Psychology. In 1970 he accepted a position as assistant professor at Lock Haven State College in Pennsylvania, where he and his wife raised their family.

Jerry was an active member of St. Agnes Catholic Church where he was a Cantor and member of the Parish Council. He was also instrumental in starting the Charismatic Renewal in the Lock Haven area.

Jerry was always interested in new ideas and progress in technology. At the onset of the computer era, he purchased a computer, taught himself how to use it, and introduced it to the Education Department at the college. With the help of his colleagues, he developed a computer curriculum for future teachers.

In retirement Jerry became more interested in Asian healing arts. He studied Shiatsu and offered massages to family and friends for health benefits. In addition, he taught weekly Tai Chi classes.

Jerry also had a great love of music which he satisfied by being in choirs both in Detroit and Lock Haven, singing and playing folk music on the guitar, and listening to organ music.

Jerry was well-liked in the community. For many years he enjoyed being a member of the Rotary Club. He had a very generous heart and an infectious laugh, always ready to hear or tell a joke. His open mind enabled him to accept people where they were and to be always ready to forgive. In his later years his family, especially the grandchildren, were his greatest joy.

In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by his sons, Kevin Cierpilowski and Joy Cierpilowski, both of Lock Haven; his daughter, Emily Bukowski (Steven) of Bradford; two grandchildren, Mary Bukowski and Joseph Bukowski; a sister, Rosemary Campion of Northville, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 3 E. Walnut St., Lock Haven with Rev. Father Joseph Orr officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Agnes Cemetery, Lock Haven.

Friends and family will be received at the church on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Memorial contributions in Jerry’s name may be made to either Bethany Retreat Center or Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, c/o Moriarty Funeral Home & Crematory, 112 E. Church St., Lock Haven, PA 17745.

